5 arrested in connection with NEET centre innerwear removal case

Five people were arrested in connection with an alleged incident in which a student was asked to remove her innerwear before appearing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) in the state’s Kollam district. The arrested people include three from the agency and two from the college.Earlier on Tuesday, Kerala police registered a case in this matter. A case was registered under sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code at the Chadayamangalam police station under the Kollam Rural police district. The incident came to light after a student filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police at Kollam after the NEET exam for undergraduate medical courses on July 18, In her complaint, the student alleged that she was asked to remove her innerwear before entering the examination hall.