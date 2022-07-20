AIADMK to hold state-wide protest against power tariff hike

Condemning the DMK government’s proposal to hike electricity tariff, the AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami’s faction, announced that it would stage state-wide protest demonstrations on July 25 to oppose the move. In a statement, the “interim general secretary” of AIADMK and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami pointed out people were just limping back to normal after they were severely affected by unemployment problems, job losses, and income issues due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Alleging that the DMK government, which declared Dravidian model rule, was continuously deceiving the people, the AIADMK leader said the State government is only concentrating on foisting cases against the opposition parties. “From this, the government has failed to discharge their duties for the people,” he said.