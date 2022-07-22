Third case of monkeypox in Kerala

A 35-year-old man, who came to Kerala from UAE earlier this month, has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the third case of the (Virus from the country as well as the state.Health Minister Veena George said the Malappuram native arrived in the southern state on July 6 and was undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College there. His health condition is stable, she added. The minister also said all those who were in close contact with the patient are being closely monitored. The WHO convened its emergency committee Thursday to consider whether the spiralling outbreak of monkeypox should be declared a “public health emergency of international concern,” the WHO’s highest level of alert. Bt the United Nations agency is facing criticism over its treatment of monkeypox — jumping into action only after the disease started to spread in rich western nations.

