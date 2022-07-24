India reports 20,279 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

With a slight drop, India reported 20,279 new cases of Covid after 3,83,657 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Sunday.

India on Saturday reported 21,411 new Covid cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the Health Ministry, 87.25 crore Covid tests have been conducted in the country so far.

With the current rate of Covid active cases at 0.35 per cent, India’s active caseload currently stands at 1,52,200, while its daily positivity rate currently and weekly positivity rate stand at 5.29 per cent and 4.46 per cent, respectively.

The Ministry, via its official report, also informed that the country has also seen 18,143 recoveries in the last 24 hours which took the total recoveries in India to 4,32,10,522, with the current recovery rate at 98.45 per cent.