Monkeypox-infected Delhi man stable, had painful lesions

The condition of the 34-year-old man from Delhi, the first in the city to contract monkeypox, is ”stable” though he had painful lesions, official sources said on Sunday.

A resident of west Delhi with no history of foreign travel, he was isolated at the city government-run Lok Nayak Jayaprakash (LNJP) Hospital here around three days ago after he showed symptoms of the disease.

”The patient is in a stable condition. Efforts are on by surveillance teams to trace other people he may have come in contact with. The patient had painful lesions, which is one of the symptoms of monkeypox. We also analysed his condition and ruled out several other ailments,” an official source said.

The person has no history of foreign travel, but he did travel domestically. However, the source from where he may have contracted the infection is not immediately known, they said, adding, there is no need to panic.

”Covid is highly transmissible, and a person even standing near an infected person can contract it via sneezing and droplets. Monkeypox is also a communicable disease, but if proper distance is maintained and people wear mask, it won’t spread that fast. So, I would urge people to follow all safety protocols as they were doing to keep COVID-19 at bay,” the source said.

The Delhi man is the fourth reported cases of monkeypox in the country. Three cases of monkeypox had earlier been reported from Kerala.