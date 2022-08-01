Musk says engagement on Twitter site dropped

Amid the ongoing court battle against Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the “interaction with almost all Twitter accounts seem to be much lower lately.” Taking to Twitter, Musk, on Thursday, wrote, “Interaction with almost all twitter accounts seem to be much lower in recent weeks & days. Accurate?” Musk’s tweet garnered several comments.

A user wrote, “True that.” However, there’s one user who mocked Musk’s tweet saying, “Nah, Elon. We’re just actively ignoring you. Besides, are you so vain that you measure your life in degrees of Twitter interaction?” A few days ago, the microblogging site filed a lawsuit against Musk after he decided to back out of the USD 44 billion takeover deal. Twitter (TWTR) filed a motion to expedite the proceedings and requested a four-day trial in September. Musk’s legal team opposed the motion. “Twitter brings this action to enjoin Musk from further breaches to compel Musk to fulfil his legal obligations and to compel consummation of the merger upon satisfaction of the few outstanding conditions,” the social media site wrote in the lawsuit. The lawsuit marks the beginning of what could be a protracted legal battle as Twitter seeks to hold Musk to his deal to pay USD 54.20 per share for the company. Twitter, which is being repped by M&A powerhouse law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, alleged that Musk looked for an escape from the deal, which required a “material adverse effect” or breach of contract.”Musk had to try to conjure one of those,” the lawsuit stated. Musk announced the termination of a USD 44 billion Twitter purchase deal in a letter sent by Musk’s team to Twitter earlier in July. Musk decided to suspend the deal due to multiple breaches of the purchase agreement.