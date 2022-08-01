Trailer of Amala Paul’s Cadaver is out

The team of Cadaver, featuring actress Amala Paul in the lead, has released a trailer of the film. It is an investigative thriller. Releasing the trailer on Instagram, Amala Paul, who has also produced the film under her home banner, said, “Super duper excited to be launching the trailer of my maiden production – Cadaver. Feeling absolutely ecstatic to watch the labour of love take shape. “I’m extremely extremely extremely grateful to every soul and divine beings that helped make this happen. It was indeed a huge learning experience. The trailer is available in five languages – Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi. Enjoy! (sic)”