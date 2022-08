As many as nine Indian fishermen have been arrested in Sri Lanka for trespassing and fishing in Sri Lankan waters, the Q Branch Police, Rameshwaram has said.

The nine fishermen who set out on a boat from Nagapattinam in the state of Tamilnadu have been arrested for crossing over into Sri Lankan waters for fishing.

As per the statement of the Q Branch Police, all nine of them have been taken to Trincomalee port for further investigation.