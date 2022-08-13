Another monkeypox case reported in India

Medical Director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital Dr Suresh Kumar on Saturday informed that the 5th case of monkeypox has been reported in Delhi. Dr Kumar said that the sample of a 22-year-old woman tested positive on Friday and she is currently under observation in the hospital.”One patient has been admitted in LNJP and her sample tested positive, at present 4 patients are admitted and one has been discharged. Total five cases of Monkeypox has been reported in Delhi. She came positive yesterday. Team of doctors are treating her,” Dr Kumar said. He also mentioned that patient has no recent travel history, but had travelled one month ago.Delhi confirmed its first case of monkeypox on July 24 this year, a day after it was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organisation.