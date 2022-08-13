Har Ghar Tiranga: Modi urges people to share photos with flag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged citizens of the country to share a photo with the Tiranga on the official website of Har Ghar Tiranga to mark the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

“Overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the #HarGharTiranga movement. We are seeing record participation from people across different walks of life. This is a great way to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Do also share your photo with the Tiranga on https://harghartiranga.com,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people of India to hoist the tricolour at their homes between August 13th and 15th to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.

In a tweet on July 22, PM Modi had said, “This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connection with the national flag.”

Last month, Prime Minister Modi launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Culture said.