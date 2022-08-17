Madras HC sets aside GC meet of AIADMK

The Madras High Court today ordered to conduct a fresh General Council Meeting of the AIADMK party. The court also ordered the status quo, as existed on June 23, before the General Council meeting took place on July 11. The court observed that only the coordinator and the joint coordinator had the powers to convene the General Council. Thus the court canceled the General Counsel meeting held on July 11 and as a result the election of Edappadi Palaniswamy as interim General Secretary of the party.

The bench of Justice G Jayachandran thus allowed a plea moved by former Tamil Nadu CM O Paneerselvam challenging his expulsion from the party and the General Council meeting of the AIADMK party that was conducted on July 11. Another General Council member P Vairamuthu had also approached the court challenging the General Council meeting.

On July 11, during the General Council meeting, a resolution was passed for the expulsion of O Paneerselvam from the primary membership of the party and from his post as the Treasurer. Following this, Edappadi Palaniswami was elected as the party’s interim General Secretary. Violent protests broke out resulting in clashes between the two groups of OPS and EPS. As a result, the party headquarters was sealed by the Revenue Divisional Officer. A single bench recently directed RDO to hand over the keys to the new incumbent interim General Secretary and also directed the police to provide necessary security and ensure that no untoward incident takes place.