PS1 to be out in Imax

Ponniyin Selvan: I, the highly awaited first installment of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan series, will make history as the first film ever made in Tamil to be shown in the IMAX format. The IMAX Corporation and Lyca Productions have formed a collaboration to distribute the movie to IMAX theatres on September 30 throughout India and the rest of the globe. The news was announced on the official Twitter account of Madras Talkies, the production company of the movie. The caption on the post reads, “Grand gets Grander! Experience #PS1 in IMAX, the first Tamil film to come out in IMAX In theatres on 30th September!.”