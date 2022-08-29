Samsung testing next-gen Tensor

South Korean tech giant Samsung is testing a next-gen Tensor chipset that is said to be the third-generation Google Tensor chipset that will power the Pixel 8 series.The development board of the chipset has the code name ‘Ripcurrent,’ and the chip itself is codenamed ‘Zuma,’ reports GizmoChina.It is assumed that the referred-to chipset is a Tensor SoC made by Samsung because the first-generation Tensor SoC had a model number similar to the one used by the referred-to chipset.According to media reports, Tensor 2 would be created on a board for developers named “Cloudripper,” hence the recently found model number would probably be the third iteration of the Tensor SoC.On the other hand, it is anticipated that the speculated Exynos 1380 SoC would replace the Exynos 1280 SoC, which was introduced in April of this year.The Exynos 1280 SoC is reportedly being tested and developed under the product designation S5E8835. The Samsung Galaxy A54 is powered by the Exynos 1280, also in the Galaxy A53.