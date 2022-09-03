Making Reels is easier now with #1MinMusic 

Instagram’s short form video format Reels is a growing global stage, where artistes and music are being discovered. Artistes have been using it to launch their music and share it with others, which in turn is fuelling many trends on the platform.

Instagram has announced a new music property, ‘#1MinMusic’ which is a set of music tracks and videos, exclusively available on its platform for use on Reels and stories. ‘#1MinMusic’ will give people access to an exclusive set of tracks they could use to make their Reels more entertaining.

In this initiative, Instagram teams up with artists to help them reimagine music videos with the Reels format. It will make user’s Instagram content more fun, and inspire other artists to release their one-minute music on the platform as well.

Instagram has partnered with Silver tree for South India, and Silver tree is working with 25+ artists which includes Benny Dayal, Ghibran, Sean Roldan, Haricharan, Saindhavi, Sathyaprakash, Makka Band, Priyanka Deshpande, Sivaangi, Saindhavi, Haricharan, Sathyaprakash, Nithyashree, Maanasi, Sam Vishal etc.

Till date around 15 tracks have been released, ‘Swaasam Nee’ by Singer Srinivas and ‘Heartu Beatu’ by Saindhavi Prakash were released last week. ‘Vaanam Pozhiya’ by Srinisha Jayaseelan and ‘Nee venaam’ by Sridhar Sena were released this monday.

About creating 1 minute music

Saindhavi Prakash said, “Singers getting a chance to do their own compositions gives opportunity to experimenting on various genres. On the whole, it’s a great fun experience “

Singer Srinivas said, #1MinMusic is a great concept from Instagram and within 1 minute we have to make an impact. I have done Swaasam Nee for all music lovers not for any target audience”l

Playback singer Srinisha Jayaseelan said, I’m so happy to be part of this campaign. Being creative, skillful and moreover connecting with the audience within 1 minute is quite challenging, My #1minMusic is released this week hope it reaches people, looking forward.

Super singer fame Sridhar Sena said, #1MinMusic is a beautiful yet challenging concept. Putting together the story, lyric, tune, arrangements, concept into 60 secs was difficult but I enjoyed creating it. Thanks to the team.