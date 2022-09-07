Rahul Gandhi starts India Jodo Yatra

Congress’s Rahul Gandhi flagged off the party’s massive mass contact programme, ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, from Kanyakumari with an eye on the 2024 general elections. The BJP declared that the Congress should focus on “Congress Jodo”.

“India is the institutions that protect this flag. India is free media that protects this flag. India is a judiciary that protects this flag. And today every single one of our institutions is under attack by BJP, RSS. They think this flag is their personal property. They think they can determine single-handedly the future of this people, state of this country,” Rahul Gandhi said in his address.

The BJP, RSS think they can “frighten opposition using ED, CBI, Income Tax,” Sonia Gandhi said. “It doesn’t matter how many hours of interrogation they do, not a single opposition leader is going to be scared of BJP,” he added.