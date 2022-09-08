‘No comparison between rudraksh & cross with Hijab’

The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that there is no comparison between rudraksh and cross with Hijab as they are different as they are worn inside the shirt and not visible to others. Justice Hemant Gupta’s remark came when Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat tried to refer to the wearing of religious identities like rudraksha, cross by students.

Justice Gupta said rudraksh and cross are different as they are worn inside the shirt and not visible to others. A Bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia, which is hearing various petitions challenging the Karnataka HC judgement upholding ban in educational institutes, on Monday said that there is no similarities between pagdi and chunari with Hijab. During the hearing, the court made various remarks. Senior Advocate Kamat submitted that the question about reasonable accommodation is not about whether it is visible or not.