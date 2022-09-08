Delhi govt extends ban on sale, use of firecrackers till Jan 1

Delhi government has extended a complete ban on the sale and use of firecrackers till January 1, 2023, in the national capital, informed Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.The Delhi Government has extended the ban on manufacturing, storing, selling and bursting of firecrackers in continuation of last year’s directive.This year, the government has also decided to online sales and delivery of firecrackers.Taking to Twitter, Rai further said that an action plan will be drawn up with the Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Revenue Department to ensure strict enforcement of the ban.