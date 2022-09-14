HC comes down heavily on Free Fire game

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday wondered how ‘Free Fire’ game is accessible online despite a ban.

A Ayarin Amutha of Nagercoil in a petition filed before the court, stated that her daughter, Ithazh Selahni Wilson (19), a second year college student, went missing from the evening of September 6, 2022, after a domestic quarrel.

Even after lodging a complaint about her missing daughter, the Vadasery police did not conduct a proper search and gave evasive replies.

The Vadasery police just made a CSR entry and no FIR has so far been filed, Ayarin said in her petition.

The petitioner during her efforts to trace her daughter with the help of her friends and relatives through Instagram and other social media platforms, found out that her daughter, Selahni Wilson, was in frequent contact with D Jefrin of Savoriurpuram, Tsunami Colony, Kanniyakumari, through the online game, Free Fire.