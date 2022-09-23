India logs 4,510 Covid cases

With 4,510 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,45,47,599, while the active cases declined to 46,216, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death count climbed to 5,28,403 with 33 fatalities, which includes 19 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.