Tamilnadu Chief Minister MK Stalin would chair a meeting with his Ministers of September 26.

The meeting would have discussions on progress in implementation of schemes and other public issues.This meeting gains significance with the Assembly session commencing in October.

In the last Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin in August, discussions were on the social ills caused by some online games, including online rummy in the State and the enactment of a law in this regard.