Indians search love in virtual world, says survey

Bumble’s nationwide study, conducted last year, revealed that 72% of single Indians think it is possible to fall in love with someone virtually, someone they have never met in person.

As more people connect online, Bumble’s India Relationship Expert, Shahzeen Shivdasani shares her advice on debunking some taboos and myths around online dating.

Shahzeen said,”Initiating conversations online might not come naturally to many people and can sometimes hold them back. Fun quick opening lines are always a good option when you’re unsure what to say. While most people believe it is easier to meet people in real life, meeting like-minded people as well as people from different walks of life can be a lot easier online! With many filters on dating apps, you can assess your compatibility.”

Shahzeen further said,”A person can meet new people at your own pace when you’re dating online, it gives you the freedom to explore new connections at your own time and on your own terms. What often makes people resist getting on a dating app is the fear of being seen by friends, family or colleagues. The first thing to remember is that the people who are seeing you are using the app as well.”