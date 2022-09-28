Leaders welcome PFI ban

New Delhi : Leaders of the BJP today welcomed the Centre’s decision to ban the Popular Front of India for its alleged terror activities. Talking to reporters, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the move sends a message to all “anti-national groups” that they will not survive in this country.“For a long time, it has been a demand by the people of this country, by all political parties including the opposition CPI, CPI(M) and the Congress. PFI is the avatar (incarnation) of SIMI (banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India), and KFD (Karnataka Forum for Dignity). They were involved in anti-national activities and violence,” Bommai said.Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his decision and said the PFI had planned unrest in Maharashtra as well and was planning to create communal divide.Welcoming the development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “the Government is firm in its resolve to ensure that anyone with a diabolical, divisive or disruptive design against India shall be dealt with iron fist. India of Modi Era is Decisive & Bold.”However, questioning the move, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh said the PFI ban is not the remedy. “RSS is also spreading Hindu communalism throughout the country. Both RSS & PFI are equal, so govt should ban both. Why only PFI?” he asked