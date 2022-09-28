RSS procession: HC rejects VCK’s plea

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday rejected the mention of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalvan for a direction to set aside the order of a single judge allowing the RSS route marches across the State on October 2.The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar observed this when the VCK president’s counsel mentioned before the bench for hearing the petition of Thirumavalavan immediately.The bench rejected the request of the VCK leader to hear his petition as the urgent plea to bar RSS from conducting the rallies. The judges said that they could hear only at the instance when Thirumavalavan is filing a proper writ appeal.Earlier in the day, the VCK chief’s counsel mentioned before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan who passed the order granting permission to the RSS rally in 51 places. When the Lok Sabha MP’s lawyer requested to hear his client’s plea immediately, the single judge rejected it.