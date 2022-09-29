TN poised to grow as moden seaweed hub

Chennai : Unveiling the state government’s plan to upscale seaweed farming, a top official said that Tamilnadu was poised for growth as a modern seaweed hub with the setting up of multi-purpose seaweed parks in Ramanathapuram and Pudukottai districts.Inaugurating the Seaweed India-2022 conference organized by Smart Agripost jointly with the Bay of Bengal Programme (BOBP) and Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute at National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) here, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department Secretary A Karthik said “We are creating a unique opportunity for the investors and entrepreneurs to make Tamilnadu a one-stop destination for the seaweed sector”.