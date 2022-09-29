Two Korean Naval ships arrive in Chennai

Chennai : Two Korean Naval Ships ‘ROKS Hansando’ and ‘ROKS Daecheong’ arrived at the Chennai Port on Wednesday on a four day voyage to strengthen friendship.This is the third friendly visit of ROKN Cruise Training Task Group to Chennai following their earlier visits in 2014 and 2015.This is the 16th time for the ROKN CTTG to visit India since its first visit in 1975, a release from the Korean Consulate said.The Korean Navy Cruise Training Task Group led by Rear Admiral Kang Dong-goo is formed as midshipmen training program for the 4th year of Korean Naval Academy to foster midshipmen’s adaptability to real maritime environment.A total of 470 Korean Navy personnel, including 164 final year cadets of Korean Naval Academy are on board.