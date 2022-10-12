IndiGo announces direct flight between Mumbai, Istanbul

IndiGo airline on Tuesday announced the launch of direct flight between Mumbai-Istanbul in its bid to strengthen international connectivity, an official said.These new routes and additional frequencies will enhance international connectivity between India and Turkey and beyond, through IndiGo’s code share with Turkish Airlines.Indigo said that these flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions.Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said: “In line with our vision to strengthen international connectivity from India, we have launched a new connection between Mumbai- Istanbul. This will enhance international capacity and offer more options to the consumers. Istanbul is a major city in Turkey which is world-famous for its rich history and culture, stunning scenery, magnificent structures, and a plethora of aspects. Istanbul is a prominent centre of trade and commerce.