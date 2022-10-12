Jio-bp and M&M sign MoU

Leading sports utility vehicle (SUV) manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Jio-bp have signed an agreement for setting up a robust charging network for the upcoming electric SUVs of M&M. The pact will strengthen the existing pact between M&M and Jio-bp.Jio-bp is a fuels and mobility joint between Reliance Industries (RIL) and global oil giant bp.Jio-bp would install DC fast chargers at M&M dealership network and workshops in 16 cities across the country, a joint statement said on Tuesday. The partnership, it said, will benefit all stakeholders in the electric vehicle (EV) value chain with these chargers being open to the public.The statement said M&M launched its first all-electric C segment SUV – the XUV400 at Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai, earlier this month. It said M&M also made rapid strides towards electrification by unveiling its Born Electric Vision with a range of electric SUVs to be launched in the country in the next few years.The M&M group was supplementing the launch of EVs with access to extensive fast-charging infrastructure, it stated. The joint statement also said RIL-bp joint venture was aggressively expanding its ‘Jio-bp pulse’-branded EV charging network.The JV’s electric mobility business, which offers charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse. The statement said through this brand, it was setting up charging facilities at multiple touch points within cities and major highways to ensure smooth intra-city and inter-city commutes for EV owners.