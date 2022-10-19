EPS, AIADMK leaders arrested

The city police today arrested AIADMK interim general secretaryy and former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and senior leaders of the party for staging dharna even after cops denied permission to it.

A letter was submitted by AIADMK seeking permission to stage fast near Valluvar Kottam today condemning Speaker Appavu’s decision against declaring RB Uthaya kumar as AIADMK deputy leader in the Assembly. However the permission was denied by the police.

Those arrested by the police have been taken and kept at Egmore Rajarathinam Stadium.