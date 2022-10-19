RSS rally: HC dismisses Thiruma’s plea

Chennai : The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition by VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan seeking review of an order granting permission for the RSS route march saying that he lacked locus standi and an appeal challenging the order should have been preferred.Thirumavalavan filed the review petition saying that the RSS petition was civil in nature. So, it should not have been categorised as criminal petition. Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan said, the petitioner did not mention the ground that the Registry of High Court ought not to have pooled the petition of the RSS under criminal category.