Mallikarjun Kharge is set to be the new Congress president after a landslide win in the party’s first election in more than 20 years.

Kharge, widely seen to be the “Gandhi-approved” candidate, won 90 per cent of the votes cast on Monday. He scored 7,897 votes while Shashi Tharoor finished with 1,072.

Kharge is set to be the first non-Gandhi chief of the Congress in 24 years.