AIFF appoints Kettle as CRO

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday announced the appointment of experienced Englishman Trevor Kettle as Chief Refereeing Officer (CRO) to oversee all refereeing matters of the organisation.The implementation of the Elite Refereeing Development Plan (ERDP), developing and identifying refereeing talent from the grassroots, and professionalising those operating at the elite level will fall within Kettle’s remit.This will require close collaboration with many stakeholders across the country and Kettle will work in conjunction with the newly-elected AIFF Referees Committee, the federation said in a release.Kettle brings with him a wealth of experience from within the English professional game, having officiated in over 800 professional games.A Premier League Assistant Referee from 1999-2003, he witnessed first-hand the introduction of full-time professional referees and officiated in the final of the Football League Cup between Tottenham Hotspur v Blackburn Rovers, the first Community Shield between Liverpool vs Arsenal and many other high-profile games.Promoted to the National List of Referees in 2003, Kettle officiated across the three English football leagues, including the Championship, and was one of the senior-most referees.