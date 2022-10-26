Kharge forms 47-member Steering Committee, retains most from CWC

New Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday set up a 47-member Steering Committee that includes former prime minister Manmohan Singh and the party’s ex-presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The interim panel headed by him would take the place of the Congress Working Committee, the apex decision-making body, till a new CWC is formed after Kharge’s election is ratified at the party plenary.

Most of the members of the last CWC have been retained in the committee which was announced hours after Kharge took over as the new party Congress president.

All CWC members and office bearers of the party tendered their resignations to the new party chief to enable him to choose his own team.