Coimbatore car blast: CM Stalin recommends NIA probe

Chief Minister MK Stalin today recommended the National Investigation Agency (NIA) take up inquiries into Sunday’s Coimbatore car blast. Reports said that the decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Stalin earlier in the day. Tamil Nadu Police had earlier invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) as they arrested five men – associates of Jameesha Mubin, who was charred to death while driving a Maruti 800 in which an LPG cylinder exploded near a temple under suspicious circumstances.