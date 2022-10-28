Kovai blast: Police grill ‘Islamiya Prachara Peravai’ leaders

Tamil Nadu police sleuths are questioning two leaders of a little-known organisation ‘Islamiya Prachara Peravai’ at Ervadi in Ramanathapuram district.

The questioning of Abdul Khader, state general secretary of the ‘Islamiya Prachara Peravai’, and another person Mohammed Hussein Manpai, which commenced on Thursday evening, is continuing.

Mohammed Hussein, according to Tamil Nadu police officers is now running a travel agency and a catering unit. However, he was associated with the organisation while Abdul Khader is a full-time activist of the said organisation.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishna had already told media persons that the deceased Mubin and his associates were planning to carry out a major attack in Coimbatore city to destroy key installations, including Railway station and District collectorate and kill people.