Kovai car blast: ‘Accused confessed he met men with ISIS links

A man, one of the six accused in the explosion case here, confessed during interrogation that he met two men in a Kerala prison who had links with an ISIS group involved in the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka, police sources said on Friday. Froze Ismail confessed that he had met Mohammed Azharuddin and Rashid Ali, lodged in a prison in the neighbouring state and further questioning is on to ascertain the motive behind the meeting, they said. Azharuddin and Ali are in jail in connection with a case against them in the neighbouring state.i Fve accused were taken to their houses and searches were carried out, police said. In the meanwhile, police continued vehicle checks in Coimbatore district and took into their custody unclaimed and abandoned motorcycles and cars parked on the roadside.Also, officials intensified vehicle checks at police and forest outpost locations on Tamil Nadu’s border with Kerala. Police also stepped up searches on the premises of suspects in other parts of the State.