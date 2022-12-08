Guj poll results: BJP shatters electoral records with 150 plus seats

Bharatiya Janata Party is currently leading on 152 seats in the latest trends as the counting of votes is progressing, thus clearly indicating that the party is simultaneously breaking its own record of 127 seats and also shattering the highest previous electoral record of 147 achieved by the Madhav Singh Solanki Congress government in 1985.

The exit polls had suggested that the BJP will come to power for the seventh time in the state with a thumping majority. The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections began on Thursday at 8 am. The counting in Gujarat began at 37 centres in 33 districts.