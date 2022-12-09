Cyclone Mandous to cross coast tonight, heavy rainfall predicted

Cyclone Mandous is set to cross near the Chennai coast this midnight. The state government has issued an advisory and deployed resources in vulnerable areas.

Cyclone Mandous will cross Mamallapuram, near Chennai, with a wind speed of 65-75 kmph between this midnight and early Saturday, the weather office said this morning.

Extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in parts of Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, and Puducherry. The weather office has issued red alert in 13 districts in the state. The cyclone is feared to cause uprooting of trees, consequent power cuts, and inundation.

The Tamil Nadu government has advised people to avoid unnecessary travels and keep torch or candles, batteries, dry fruits, and drinking water ready. It has also asked the officials to ensure all measures are followed – including a prior announcement of release of surplus water from reservoirs.