Cyclone effect: Holiday declared for schools tomorrow in TN

Due to the cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’ warning over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, schools and colleges will remain closed in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur tomorrow.

“Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over adjoining north interior Tamil Nadu on December 9. It is likely to reduce to light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over north Tamil Nadu on December 10, 2022,” IMD stated.