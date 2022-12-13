All set for Udhaynidhi’s swearing-in tomorrow

Chennai: All arrangements are in place at Durbar Hall in Rajbhavan, Guindy where Governor RN Ravi will administer oath of office to Udhayanidhi Stalin, who will be sworn-in as Minister in Tamilnadu Cabinet. At present, Udhayanidhi is the leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) youth wing and an MLA from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in Chennai. He is expected to be allotted the portfolio of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, which is presently held by Siva V Meyyanathan. His proposed elevation as minister has come in for heavy criticism from the opposition, which said that the DMK is practicing ‘Dynasty Munnetra Kazhagam’, i.e., dynasty politics. In the past few months, while there has been immense speculation regarding the eventual rise of Udhayanidhi, his movie distribution business and acting career have also come under scrutiny.All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and former chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami said ‘Udhayanidhi is already earning in crores by acting in movies. This is done to convert all the black money to white. He (Udhayanidhi) has a company Red Giant Movies, everyone is forced to sell their films or provide 20 per cent commission to that company to have a theatrical release in Tamil Nadu.’