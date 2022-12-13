RRR lands 2 Golden Globe nominations

SS Rajamouli’s epic period drama has earned a Golden Globes nomination for Best Picture, Non-English Language, category and it is up against serious competition: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany), “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina), “Close” (Belgium) and “Decision to Leave”, the South Korean romantic mystery that won for its celebrated helmer, Park Chan-wook, the Best Director award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.For “RRR”, it is the penultimate shot at the Oscars, where it is being billed as a potential award-winner either for Rajamouli in the Best Director category, or for the movie in the Best Foreign Film section. The chart-topping “RRR” song, ‘Naatu Naatu’ (picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR), is in contention for the trophy in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture, category as well, up against Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” (“Where the Crawdads Sing”), “Ciao Papa’ from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”, “Hold My Hand” (“Top Gun: Maverick”; Lady Gaga, BloodPop), and Rihanna’s haunting anthem for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — “Lift Me Up”. If “Naatu Naatu” gets the final nod, then the trophy will be lifted by music composer M.M. Keeravani as well as playback singers Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.