India stops China attempt at land grab in Arunachal 

New Delhi : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Lok Sabha regarding the faceoff between the Indian Army and China’s PLA in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9.”On 9 December, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner”, Rajnath Singh said.The Defence Minister went on to inform the Parliament that no soliders have died in the faceoff nor have been seriously injured.”The ensuing face off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts, the scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. I wish to share with this House that there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side”, the Defence Minister said in his address.