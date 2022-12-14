Udhay’s elevation let loose ‘Sunrise vs Sonrise’ debate

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s induction in his father MK Stalin-led cabinet is the ‘sunrise’ moment for ruling DMK workers and avid party supporters but the opposition sees yet another ‘sonrise’ chapter in the decades old history of the Dravidian party founded by the late stalwart CN Annadurai.

However, the party is ‘unapologetic’ about appointing sons and daughters in key posts while others are not, political commentator Sumanth C Raman feels.

Udhayanidhi, the 45 year-old actor-producer is hailed as the ”rising sun” by DMK workers, in obvious reference to the party’s Rising Sun symbol.

TRB Raaja, a three time legislator from Mannargudi constituency and son of Lok Sabha MP T R Baalu tweeted: ”the power to drive away the darkness is possible only by the sun. Chinnavar (junior) Udhayanidhi Stalin will shine as a new sun in the Tamil Nadu government.” Raaja, also DMK IT wing chief wished him to do wonders as a minister.

Udhayanidhi’s ”down to earth and friendly approach” would help in extend his helping hand to the hidden sports talents of Tamil Nadu in the possible role as Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Raaja said and exuded confidence this would be the golden era for sports in the state.