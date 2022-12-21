Covid spike in China: Centre takes important decisions

In view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, the Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive cases samples to track the variants through SARS-CoV-2 Genome Consortium Network (INSACOG) network, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter addressed to the States and Union Territories on Tuesday.

All states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) that are mapped to the States and UTs, said Union Health Secretary. Such an exercise will enable the timely detection of new variants. If any, circulating in the country and wil facilitate the undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same, added Bhushan.