‘Follow Covid protocol or postpone BJY’: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has written a letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asking to follow the Covid guidelines strictly during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Follow the Covid guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra which is going on in Rajasthan. Use of masks-sanitiser should be implemented. Only vaccinated people should participate,” the Health Minister said in the letter written on Tuesday.

Mandaviya has also requested to postpone the foot march if the following protocol is not possible.

“If following Covid protocol is not possible then the Bharat Jodo Yatra be postponed in the national interest, taking note of the public health emergency,” the letter further stated.