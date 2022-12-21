Rising Covid cases: Adar Poonawala urges people not to panic

Raising concern on the rising COVID-19 cases in neighbouring China, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawala on Wednesday asked the people not to panic because of India’s “excellent vaccination coverage and track record”. He, also at the same time, urged the people to adhere to the guidelines set by the Government of India and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“The news of rising COVID cases coming out of China is concerning, we need not panic given our excellent vaccination coverage and track record. We must continue to trust and follow the guidelines set by the Government of India and @MoHFW_INDIA,” tweeted Adar Poonawala.

Adar Poonawala is the CEO of Serum Institute of India which manufactures Covishield COVID-19 vaccine. According to Hong Kong Post, people in China are reporting countless cases of COVID-19 around them, despite the official count being around 2,000 a day.