‘Use masks in crowded places, take precaution dose’

Amid an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases in China, the Centre on Wednesday advised people to use masks in crowded places and take precautionary doses to protect themselves from getting infected. While assuring the countrymen that there is no need to panic, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul suggested that people should strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols and guidelines.

Paul also disclosed that only 27-28 per cent of India’s eligible population has taken the precaution dose of Covid-19. “Only 27-28% of people have taken precaution dose. We appeal to others, especially senior citizens, to take precaution dose. Precaution dose is mandated and guided to everyone,” Dr VK Paul told reporters after attending the Covid-19 review meeting called by the Union Health Minister.

“People should wear masks in crowded areas. Those who have comorbidities or are elderly should especially adhere to this,” Dr Paul said.