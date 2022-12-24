Sahitya Akademi award for M Rajendran

Chennai : Former IAS officer M Rajendran was conferred the Sahitya Akademi award on Thursday for his novel titled Kaala Pani, – Naadu Kadathapatta Mudhal Arasanin Kadhai, a novel that talks about the story of Marudhu brothers and their clans being expatriated by British to the Penang prison.The officer had also authored another book named Vadakarai – Oru Vamasathin Varalaru. Chief Minister MK Stalin in a tweet congratulated the retired bureaucrat for his work. The work will enable and portray the contribution of Tamils for Indian freedom movement.Rajendran had also served the state as Tiruvannamalai district collector and later served as the state agriculture production commissioner. The book revolves around the story post the battle between the British and Marudhu Brothers that took place in the forests of Kalayarkoil for six months in 1801.The CM also congratulated another Sahitya Akademi award winner writer K Nalla Thambi for his Tamil translation. Writers and Tamil authors also showered encomiums on Rajendran and Nalla Thambi for their literary contributions.