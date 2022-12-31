Equity investors turn richer by Rs 16.36 lakh cr in 2022

Dalal Street investors became richer by more than Rs 16.36 lakh crore this year as the equity market scaled new highs despite persistent geopolitical uncertainties and inflation worries. Analysts attributed better macroeconomic fundamentals, the confidence of retail investors and foreign investors investing again in the domestic equities towards the latter half of 2022 as the key factors that led to the outperformance of the Indian market in comparison to many other stock markets worldwide. During the initial part of the year, markets were jolted by the Russia-Ukraine war. On February 24, when Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, the 30-share BSE Sensex had plunged about 2,850 points before closing at 54,529.91 points, registering a massive fall of 2,702.15 points or 4.72 per cent. In subsequent months, the key index recouped the lost ground and has climbed 2,880.06 points or 4.94 per cent this year till December 29. Sensex touched its all-time high of 63,583.07 points on December 1 after hitting its 52-week low of 50,921.22 points on June 17.