Namakkal: 4 killed after crackers stored at home explode

Four people including an elderly woman were killed and eleven others seriously injured after firecrackers stored in a house exploded in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district in the wee hours of Saturday.According to the police, the accident took place at a house in Mohanur where huge quantities of firecrackers were stored. The house completely exploded in the fire accident. The blast, which occurred suddenly at around 4 AM. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused. The injured were rescued and sent to Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital. They are being treated in the intensive care unit. Meanwhile, a man who was admitted to the hospital with severe burn injuries died. With this, the death toll has increased to four.