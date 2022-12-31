‘Will airlift Pant to Delhi if medically advisable’

Uttarakhand : Injured India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant will be shifted to New Delhi for further treatment, especially for plastic surgery resulting from the burn injuries he suffered in the car accident in which he was involved on Friday morning. Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley said if needed and medically advisable, his organisation will airlift Pant from Dehradun to New Delhi for his plastic surgery. “If medically advisable, we’ll airlift Rishabh Pant to Delhi for plastic surgery. We are in constant touch with Max Hospital Dehradun,” DDCA president Rohan Jaitley told on Saturday. Meanwhile, the results of Pant’s MRI of the brain and spine are normal, said a medical bulletin, after the cricketer suffered in a serious car accident near Roorkee, Uttarakhand on Friday morning. The 25-year-old has also undergone plastic surgery to manage his facial injuries, lacerated wounds and abrasions while the MRI scans of his ankle and knee have been postponed till Saturday because of pain and swelling.